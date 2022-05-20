In Summerland Senior Men’s Action, Bob Fortune had the low net in the top flight with 73 (countback). Garth Humphreys was second in the top flight, also with 73. David Carelton and Michel Perrault both had 75.
In the second flight, Glenn Steinke was the low net champion with 71. Harvey Mitchler was second with 74 followed by David Handy, 75 and Peter Schnurr, 77 (countback).
Stan Brock won the third flight with a net of 73. Ted Gamracy and Bob Dickeson both had scores of 77 and Bob Tamblyn was fourth with 79.
For the first time in several years, there were. No deuces this week.