Ladies Day this past Tuesday at the Penticton Golf & Country Club saw members play a 3-3-3 competition, in which winners were determined by their best scores on three par-three holes, three par-four holes and three par-five holes.
In the 0-15 handicap group, Karen Gladish and Donna Lalonde finished in a tie for first place with respective net scores of 32. Second place was also a tie with Mary Lou Lancaster and Patty Metcalf each carding a 32.5.
In the 16-22 handicap group, Daisy Kapusta and Rose Tweter were tied at the top with 31, followed by Marilyn Weins with a 32.
And in the 23-plus handicap group, Sue Fraser was tops with a 33, followed by Marie Whitehouse at 33.5 and Stacy Vandecappelle at 35.