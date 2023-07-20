One of the few returning players from last year’s edition of the Penticton Vees is heading into next season with a scholarship.
The club announced this week that Callum Arnott has committed to the University of Minnesota Duluth.
“I knew right when I stepped on campus this was the place for me. I am really excited and I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point,” said the 19-year-old in a press release.
Arnott scored three goals and 21 assists in 49 games last season, his first in the B.C. Hockey League.
He’s among 16 players on the Vees’ 2023-24 roster to have secured an NCAA Division l commitment.
