The Penticton Vees Hockey Club announced Saturday the team has traded forward Trevor O’Brien (’02) to the Coquitlam Express in exchange for future considerations.
O’Brien, 19, came to Penticton for his first season in the BC Hockey League, playing in a total of 18 games for the Vees. The 5’8”, 173-pound forward scored two goals and added 4 assists for 6 points during his 18-game span with the Vees.
The Hingham, Massachusetts got into game action during the 2020/21 campaign, suiting up for 35 games with the Cape Cod Whalers in the U18 AAA league in Massachusetts, scoring 13 goals and adding 25 assists for 38 points. This was the second season that the 5’10”, 176-pound forward played for the Whalers, playing in 56 career games while registering 53 points in that time.
“Trevor is a great kid that came to work every day with a positive attitude,” commented President, General Manager and Head Coach, Fred Harbinson, “We both decided that an opportunity to play a bigger role in Coquitlam is what was best for his long term goals.
The Vees (21-4-0-1) will ring in 2022 with a New Year’s Day matchup against the West Kelowna Warriors (17-10-0-0) on Saturday night at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.