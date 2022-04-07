Penticton Vees are back home tonight (Thursday, April 7, 2022) following a pair of road victories in Trail as the BCHL junior hockey quarter-final series continues.
The Vees defeated Trail in Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven opening round series — both by 2-1 scores — Monday and Tuesday in Trail.
Game 5 is tonight at the South Okanagan Events Centre beginning at 7 p.m. A sixth game would be played Saturday in Trail, if necessary, with the deciding Game 7, Monday in Penticton.
On Tuesday, Kaeden Lane stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 win. Josh Nadeau and Brett Moravec scored in the victory. Corey Cunningham spoiled Lane’s shutout bid with a goal at 9:47 in the third period. Cole Tisdale made 35 stops in the Trail net. During regulation time, there were only two penalties called — one minor to each team.
On Monday, Casey McDonald’s shorthanded goal at 7:36 of the second period stood as the winner. Luc Wilson had the other Penticton goal, six seconds into the second period. Teddy Lagerback scored the lone Smoke Eaters goal.
Lane was again the winning goalie with 28 stops. Tisdale made 31 saves in the Trail net.
For tickets to tonight’s game in Penticton visit: valleyfirsttix.ca