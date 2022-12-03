Josh Nadeau scored 51 seconds into overtime to lift Penticton Vees to a 3-2 win over West Kelowna Warriors in BCHL junior A hockey action, Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
It was the 24th consecutive win for the 24-0 Vees which includes three victories in overtime.
Dovar Tinling and Bradly Nadeau scored during regulation time, both in the third period.
Dylan Brooks and Rylee Hilusiak scored for the Warriors (14-6-2-0), which led 1-0 at the end of the first period and 2-0 after 40 minutes.
Luca DiPasquo was the winning goalie while Angelo Zol On was equally stellar for the Warriors.
Penticton outshot the visitors 36-28 including 17-6 in the third period.
A crowd of 3,467 was on hand for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. It took until 3:06 in the third period before fans could toss the stuffed toys on the ice with Tinling scoring the “Teddy goal.”
The Vees now hit the road for their next three games — Dec. 9 in Wenatchee, Dec. 10 in Cranbrook and Dec. 14 in Merritt. The Vees return home to the South Okanagan Events Centre Dec. 16 against Wenatchee.