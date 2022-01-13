The Penticton Vees Hockey Club have officially rescheduled their home game (originally slated for Friday, January 7th) for Friday, February 18th against the West Kelowna Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre at 7:00 PM.
Tickets from the postponed January 7th game can be used for the new rescheduled game on the 18th, while Vees Season Ticket Members will have the game automatically loaded on their card with no further action required.
Additionally, the Vees have announced their Season Ticket Member Appreciation Night, sponsored by IGA, will be held on Friday, January 21st against the Merritt Centennials at the SOEC. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM.
Tickets for both games can be purchased online at www.valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.