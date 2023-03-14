No surprise here: Penticton Vees forward Bradly Nadeau has been named the B.C. Hockey League’s first star of the week.
The 17-year-old notched eight points in two games last weekend and leads the league with 102 points (42 goals, 60 assists).
Nadeau, who’s committed to the University of Maine and is expected to be picked in the early rounds of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, is just the third BCHL player to reach 100 points since the 2018-19 season.
His brother, 19-year-old Josh Nadeau, is second in league scoring with 98 points while their teammate, Aydar Suniev, is third with 81 points.
Four of the Vees’ (45-3-0-1) final games are at home, beginning with a visit Friday from the Coastal Conference-leading Nanaimo Clippers (35-12-3-3) in a rematch of last season’s playoff championship, and continuing Saturday with a tilt against the Merritt Centennials (12-33-3-2).