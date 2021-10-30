The Penticton Vees used a 13-save shutout from Kaeden Lane and a terrific effort defensively in a 3-0 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees and Spruce Kings played to a scoreless opening period with Penticton having the better of the chances in the game, including a late period opportunity from Jackson Nieuwendyk as he snapped a shot from the left face-off circle with Spruce Kings goaltender Aaron Trotter swiping with the glove to keep the score even at 0-0 heading into the 2nd period.
The 2nd period was the difference in the game as the Vees outshot the Spruce Kings by a 14-3 margin and jumped ahead by a 1-0 score on a power play, scoring a goal on the man advantage for the fourth straight game. Fin Williams had the puck in the left face-off circle as he centered a pass that banked off of the right skate of Luc Wilson as he was going to the net on the glove side of Trotter for his 5th goal of the season at the 6:18 mark for a 1-0 lead.
31 seconds later, on a delayed penalty, Ethan Mann cashed in for his 1st career BC Hockey League and took a 2-0 lead at the 6:49 mark. Luke Vardy delayed at the mid-point and sent a puck on goal that reverberated back to the slot as Mann buried it past the blocker side of Trotter to give Penticton a two-goal lead.
Kaeden Lane wasn’t overly busy through the opening two periods of the game, making 8 saves on 8 shots but came out with a strong beginning to the 3rd period as the Spruce Kings were on an early period power play and Lane along with the Vees defense stood tall to keep the Vees lead at a pair of goals.
Penticton continued their strong defensive hold on the game, holding the Spruce Kings to 5 shots on goal in the final period while the Vees spent the majority of time in the offensive zone and protected the lead before extending the lead with an insurance goal with over two minutes to go in the 3rd period.
Jackson Nieuwendyk buried his first goal of his BCHL career with an empty net tally with 2:01 remaining in the game. Nieuwendyk got the puck in the neutral zone after Stefano Bottini pushed through a check and freed the puck to the middle of the ice as Nieuwendyk buried the puck from centre ice and gave Penticton a 3-0 lead, ending as the eventual final.
Kaeden Lane turned aside each of the 13 shots he faced in his 6th career BCHL shutout and his 4th win of the season while Aaron Trotter turned aside 35 of the 37 shots he faced in his 2nd loss of the campaign.