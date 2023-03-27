There was some added poignancy to the Princeton Posse’s win on Sunday that lifted the club to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s playoff championship series.
The league announced Monday that Posse assistant coach Morton Johnston died in a car crash Sunday. News reached the team around 4:30 p.m., just 3 1/2 hours before the club was due to take on the Revelstoke Grizzlies in Game 6 of the their playoff series.
After receiving the blessing of Johnston’s family, the Posse dedicated the game to his honour and pulled off a 2-1 win.
Johnston also suited up for four seasons with his hometown club from 2014-18 and notched 64 points in 159 regular season games.
“He was a tenacious and energetic player and beloved teammate,” said the KIJHL in a statement.
“The KIJHL offers its deepest sympathies the Johnston family, the Posse organization and the community of Princeton.”