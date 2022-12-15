Brett Moravec snapped a three-game scoring drought and the Penticton Vees ended a two-game losing skid with an 8-0 win on Wednesday night against the host Merritt Centennials.
Moravec scored four times, while Spencer Smith, Josh Nadeau, Hiroki Gojsic, and Jackson Nieuwendyk added singles. Nic DeGraves, playing in his second game with the Vees after a mid-season trade, carded three assists. Moravec now has 14 goals and 28 points through 27 games this season.
Luca Di Pasquo faced just 16 shots for his second shutout of the season in the Vees’ crease.
Moravec potted his first goal just over a minute into the contest and the Vees led 2-0 and 5-0 at the intermissions.
Merritt (8-15-3-1) is at the bottom of the nine-team Interior Conference standings, while Penticton (25-2-0-0) is at the top with a 15-point lead on the second-place Cranbrook Bucks (17-8-1-0).
The Vees are back at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night to host the Wenatchee Wild (12-13-0-2) in their final home game before the Christmas break. The Vees travel to West Kelowna on Saturday night for a date with the Warriors (15-8-4-0)