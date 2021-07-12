The winning team in Summerland Senior Men’s Golf this week was Dwain Sandrelli, Glen Steinke, Ken Bridgeman and Rick Drewnisz.
Using a format where two net scores per hole were counted, the team finished with 93 points.
Finishing second by countback, also with 93 points, was Bob Fortune, Don Walker, Jerry Sauve and Dave Cain.
Third place with 91 points was Michel Perrault, Gord Young, Bruce Hammond and Dwayne Dool.
Fourth place with 90 points went to Dave Carleton, Bill Webster, Rod Zornes and Ted Gamracy.
Five players shared the deuce pot: Dennis Glasscock, Glen Brennan, Gene Benner, Dave Cain and Bob Fortune.