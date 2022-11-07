In the second week of Lake City Basketball men's league play, Josh Bibbs had 20 points to lead the Stouts to a 41-39 win over the Lagers in overtime.
Jake Erickson and Richard Lyte chipped in seven each for the winners. Rob Bergen led the Lagers with 14 points.
In the second game of the night, the IPAs topped the Hazy Ales 51-50. Ethan Williams led the winners with 29 points. Brad Gorski had eight and Jas Dhaliwal seven for the IPAs. Dan Briscoe with 12 and Moe Kesbeh with seven led the Hazy Ales.
"The teams are really well balanced, which has led to close, fun games to start the season," said league commissioner Spencer McKay in a press release.
“In just the second year of our men's league, but there's been a really positive, collegial atmosphere in the gym."
Players in the league run from recent high school graduates to 51-year-old Brent McClelland, owner of Doug's Homestead, which is one of the league's sponsors.
Neighbourhood Brewing, along with IGA stores in Penticton and Summerland, are the other key sponsors. The league runs every Wednesday evening at Unisus School in Summerland.