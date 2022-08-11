The 6th annual Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic is just around the corner, Ticket sales began Monday, so get your tickets early, as we look forward to sold out crowds this year!
The Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic is ranked No. 1 in the world for its tier level! We are honoured to host this event year after year with all of the Big names coming. This year we are proud to have 30 teams coming from around the world, names like Edin, Scotland teams, USA team, Japan, not to mention our own Canadian talent like Koe, McEwen, Howard, Epping, Bottcher, Dunstone, Carruthers, just to mention a few teams.
Why did a non0profit curling club decide to take on such an elite task, you ask. We believe as a club that fostering the growth of curling for all ages is the way to go. The younger they start, the more dreams and aspirations come true…take the junior Tardi Team with skip Tyler Tardi, he started at the age of eight, and for as long as he can remember he looked up to teams like Kevin Martin who took this sport to a whole new level, players like Kevin Koe and Marc Kennedy. According to Tyler, he felt he has had a lot of role models, over the years, to shape him into the curler he is today!
Asked 24-year old Tyler what started his dreams and aspirations, he answered, “Seeing Corryn Brown go as a B.C. representative to the youth Olympics is what gave me a goal to get to the next one.”
They did as the Tardi team and won gold.
This event has done what we had set out to do, foster the growth of curling, run a large event to allow the B.C. teams to have somewhere to go that is closer to home, and play against the best. Our intent, is always, to ensure that there are 10 spots available for local talent in and around the B.C. area. Next we want the Canadian big name talent along with the best in the World. Helping the young and upcoming teams is important to the Penticton Curling Club. It is hard to win a provincial let alone make it to the Brier to represent your province.
Our Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic provides the teams with an amazing platform to learn, grow, improve, ask questions, play against the best of the best all while loving the sport even more!
The most amazing thing happened while hosting this event, Tyler Tardi quote in his words “won the lottery!” When the young junior team started coming, they lost badly, but left the ice with the biggest smiles on their faces knowing who they had played, and how lucky they were to be playing against the top teams of the world. They took this very seriously as they grew and won three junior nationals and two world junior championships, placed in our winning purse in the last couple of years to being scouted by the big name teams. Tyler Tardi was asked to play with Team Koe as his third for the upcoming season. Tyler’s hard work and perseverance won him the curling lottery.
As an athlete, young stars dream of this day, know it is hard to make it, and yet here he is at the young age of 24, playing with team Koe who is ranked in the top five of the world.
As Tyler puts it, “the Penticton event has been monumental, I have strongly believed that you get better by losing badly to really good teams, and as a young team in B.C. there isn’t always opportunity to go to some of the big events in other provinces as travel was just too expensive. Being able to go to a top tier event, learn from the best was a huge factor as I genuinely believe I would not be where I am today without it,:
As far as Kevin Koe sees it: “He won the lottery as well! Kevin is super excited to have Tyler join him, he is in awe of all the accomplishments he has done in such a short career span. Koe states: “It is not easy coming from the junior level to the next, very hard to make it . But to Kevin this is going to be a refreshing look to our team, I am thrilled that a young talented curler wants to curl with one of the older guys still out there. It is fun to support the young curlers, great to see the talent continue.
We will always do everything we can to help foster the growth of curling, we remember where we came from. Tyler attributes so much of his learnings from the Nufloors Penticton curling classic formally known as the Ashley Home Store Curling Classic, “Without events like this, we would not have made it as far as we have over the years, Thank you Penticton Curling Club, the City of Penticton for hosting a world Class red carpet event, that I will forever be grateful too, for where I am going today!”
See you in November as part of Team Koe, please come out and cheer loudly!
The event itself, according to Kevin is one of the best if not the best since it started. For team Koe they look forward to seeing the schedule come out and book their spot at the Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic ASAP. Look forward to coming back, showcasing our new team, and seeing all the fans.
Over the years there has been so many step up and help build this event to where it is today. Businesses do not always see the best return on investment when they donate, but they do believe in our community, and knowing that they had a big part in helping a young curling athlete, Tyler Tardi, see his dream become a reality, is a win/win for all combined. Cathy Jones said, “I shed a tear every time I tell this story as we accomplished what we set out to do..foster the growth of curling for all ages. So very proud to be able to continue running this event year after year in hopes of making another young athlete’s dreams come true.”
Cathy is challenging realtors, mortgage brokers, businesses that were super busy over the COVID years to jump on board She wants to reach the $100,000 purse prize. Part of the purse is the Pay Per win where $200 is giving to each team that wins throughout round robin play., total being $16,000. This part is awesome, as the money goes right back into our community, if you want to help in way of donation, welcome bags etc, give her a call at 250-492-5647, be part of a winning equation for the City of Penticton, in the off season, help the hotels, restaurants, wineries, brewing companies etc. make up for lost time over the COVID years. The City of Penticton will be buzzing in November as the 6th annual Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic takes place from Nov. 3-7. Cheer loud as these team visit the beautiful City of Penticton and all it has to offer.
For more information regarding ticket sales call 250-492-5647 or 250-488-8929. Thank you, to all the businesses, volunteers, Matt Tolley, Chris Jones for all you do to make this a successful event year after year.
