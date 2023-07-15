Smoke from wildfires is forecasted to blanket the province this weekend.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special air quality alert for most of Alberta on Friday.
The maximum Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is expected to hit high risk throughout the province from Friday to Saturday night.
In a social media post, the Alberta Government recommended Albertans check forecasted smoke levels “before travelling or planning outdoor activities.
Information on forecasted smoke levels can be found at firesmoke.ca.
Poor air quality due to wildfire smoke can be problematic for anyone who is exposed. The ECCC recommends people who are at a higher risk from smoke exposure reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors when the AQHI reaches high risk levels, and anyone who experiences symptoms should also consider rescheduling outdoor activities.
Mild symptoms from smoke exposure include headaches, coughing, the production of phlegm, sore and water eyes, and nose, throat, and sinus irritation. While more serious symptoms of smoke exposure include dizziness, chest pains, severe cough, shortness of breath, wheezing which includes asthma attacks, and heart palpitations, according to the ECCC.
People who are experiencing more severe symptoms are recommended by the ECCC to speak to a health care provider. Exposure to wildfire smoke can sometimes lead to stroke, heart attack, and premature death.
People at a higher risk for health problems due to wildfire smoke exposure include seniors, pregnant people, smokers, infants and young children, people who work outdoors, people who exercise strenuously outdoors, and people with existing illness or chronic health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and lung or heart conditions.
Environment Canada recommends everyone limit their outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and keep windows and doors closed in both homes and vehicles.
Detailed information on the advisory can be found on the Alberta Government Air Quality Health Index website https://airquality.alberta.ca/map/ and on the ECCC website https://weather.gc.ca/airquality/pages/provincial_summary/ab_e.html