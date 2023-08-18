Indigenous artisans will have an opportunity to sell their art and tell the stories behind it at an upcoming artist’s market at the Riverbank Discovery Centre on Oct. 28.
Hosted by Giiwe Media — an Indigenous-owned multimedia business dedicated to elevating the voices and history of Indigenous people throughout Canada — the event is the first of its kind according to owner Aaron McKay.
“It’s going to be structured. You’re going to have the market, but twice throughout the day, maybe three times, you will have a storytelling event for half an hour,” he said. “There will be myself presenting a story and other artists presenting a story to the public. So, people can come in and listen to that.”
As well as purchasing the work of the artists, McKay hopes that people who attend the market — which will be a free event — will take the time to learn about the people behind the art and the stories that make their experiences unique.
“I would encourage people to ask those questions,” he said. “It’s another level [of support] when you ask those stories, ask them about where they’re from, or what the history behind their business is.”
Some time in the near future, McKay plans to start an artist collective for Indigenous people, including Inuit, Métis status, and non-status people. In addition to being able to network with each other and learn from each other, the collective will also seek to support and elevate Indigenous voices and histories throughout Canada, starting with Manitoba.
A few artists have already expressed interest in joining the Giiwe Media Collective, McKay said.
“It’s a space for me to have a solid foundation for a group of people to network, socialize, share events and make those connections with one another and support each other.”
Artisans who join the group will receive priority notification of all events organized by Giiwe Media and its partners like the market in October.
McKay hopes that the upcoming artists’ market will be well attended, and may spark some interest and motivation in young Indigenous people who are thinking about starting a career – or even a hobby – in the arts.
“It’s helpful for the youth to see that there are people out there, there are groups put there who advocate for them, who have been making their living off of their creativity. Hopefully, something like that will gain traction and attract more and more people, not just from Manitoba, but across Canada.”
Once that foundation is set, McKay hopes to eventually expand the collective to people who identify as allies to Indigenous culture.
“It’s about walking together, balanced, in a good way. Walking for each other, helping each other,” he said. “We have our home as Indigenous people, but also our home as…European descendants, and whoever else…all the other voices that make up Canada.”
Throughout his journey as an artist, McKay has often struggled with feeling like his art – and he himself – was not good enough. The message that all art – and all people – are worthy exactly as they are is something he hopes people will take away from the market in October.
More details about the artists’ market will be forthcoming in the Brandon Sun and on Giiwe Media’s social media channels.