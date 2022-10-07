While summer is in the rearview mirror, the Juniper Community Centre in northern Carleton County still offers several events to keep the heat rolling into fall and early winter.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the centre's Fall Colours Quilt Show, including a silent auction, returns from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The admission of $5 includes a beverage and a baked item. Take in the event offering an auditorium filled with gorgeous colourful old and new quilts.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m., the centre will come alive with another entertaining Jamboree featuring the eclectic talents of Bob and Bonnie LeBlanc. Admission is by donation, and refreshments will be served.
The following weekend, Saturday, Nov. 19, residents from across the Upper St. John River Valley can focus on the upcoming Yuletide season at the Juniper Community Centre's Christmas Craft Fair.
Juniper Community Centre board chair Barb Somerville said the fair will offer a wide variety of handmade items, plenty of baking and Christmas crafts.
She added the centre's fall second-hand store sale continues until the end of November. Fill one of the store's bags from the outstanding selection for just $5.
Somerville urges area residents to check out the Juniper Community Centre's Facebook page for more information or call 425-3085
The centre's address is 267 Juniper Road, Juniper N.B. E7L 1E2.