Whitewater Region – Construction of warming shacks. Hosting fundraisers and a fun day. Brushing along the trails. Signage on trails. Applying for grants to help with making trails safer for travelling.
These are just some of the things volunteers with the Whitewater Sno-Goers snowmobile club have done.
“We can’t do our job without those guys,” said Troy Madigan, president of the 16-member board of directors. “If there were no volunteers, there wouldn’t be a club.”
While an exact number of volunteers may never be known, Mr. Madigan said there is a list and when work needs to be done, there’s plenty of help.
There are also groomer volunteers, he said.
“It’s a hard-working group,” added Mr. Madigan who has been president for five years. “It’s a team effort.”
Most recently, two shipping containers were renovated into warming shacks. In the winter of 2021 the first warming shack opened. It is located at the intersection of the 114 and A Trail (across the highway from Logos Land), just east of Cobden.
The most recent warming shack is at the intersection of trails B and 116 west of Beachburg.
Fundraiser For Father and Son
The club’s next event is a fundraiser for a father and son who were injured in a motor vehicle collision in Algonquin Park last month. Mike and Gavin Recoskie were enroute to a hockey tournament in Parry Sound when they were involved in a head-on collision, both suffering life-altering injuries.
Whitewater Sno Goers are hosting a Shack-2-Shack Benefit Ride this Saturday, Feb. 19. The poker hands are $10 each with all proceeds going to the Recoskies. There will also be a 50/50 draw with those funds going to the club, he added.
Registration and food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cobden shack. The ride will finish at the new shack just west of Beachburg.
The Shacks
Both shacks started out as shipping containers, Mr. Madigan said.
The Cobden shack was renovated by several volunteers, with many businesses contributing to materials – Olmstead Home Hardware, G & S Farm Supplies, Bell Lumber, Madigan Carpentry, James Smaglinski, Penright Farms and Clemmer Dale Acres, Hultink Landscaping and Layton Knight and Locke Plumbing. A private donor provided a fireplace.
Mr. Madigan said the Beachburg warming shack was most recently built. While club volunteers did the renovations, it was completely financed by Robert Wright, owner of Wright’s Auto Repair in Beachburg.
Each of the warming shacks has a guest book for users to sign and leave comments.
A grant from the Ontario Highlands Tourism helped with the funding of the first warming shack.
250 Kms of Trails
The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs oversees the 36,000-kilometre trail system, which includes the 250 kilometres of trails groomed by the Whitewater Sno-Goers, Mr. Madigan said.
The trails in its area are between Braeside/Glasgow to Calabogie, to Douglas and Turcotte Road just west of Cobden, and then to Beachburg and LaPasse to the Ottawa River, he noted.
The club operates strictly with volunteers and has a 16-member board. The top four positions on the board are filled by Mr. Madigan, president; Trevor Stokes, vice-president; Jordan Stokes, secretary, and Jim Inglis, treasurer. Four of the directors are under the age of 29 and one-third of the board members are women.
“Everyone contributes different skills to the success of our club and our local snowmobile trails,” Mr. Madigan said.
He noted while the Algonquin Trail is a four-season trail, all other snowmobile trails should only be used by snowmobiles during the winter months.
The club works with landowners to ensure there are trails, he said. To ride the trails a snowmobile pass is required and everyone is encouraged to remain on the trail, not wandering onto the fields.
“Sometimes it’s pretty hard to convince landowners to let snowmobilers on their land,” Mr. Madigan said. “It’s hard on fields that are planted with winter wheat and canola, because driving over them is pushing the frost into the ground.”
There were just under 600 snowmobile passes sold locally for this season, he added.
The club is currently working on applying for grants to fix the decking on two major bridges in its area – the Black Rock bridge off Grants Settlement Road and the inter-provincial bridge between Ontario and Quebec.
Mr. Madigan has also heard about the possibility of an unopened road allowance off Foresters Falls Road near Cobden being used as a link between that area and a trail. There have been presentations to council of pros and cons to the opening.
He said he can’t stress enough how important volunteers are to the organization.
“We can’t do our job without those guys,” he stated.