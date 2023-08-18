An August 2 traffic accident on Toronto Street South has led to two shaken families, a badly injured truck driver, and a community shaking its collective head over the theft of the victims’ household possessions.
It was about 11:30 a.m., when the family in #60 was violently disturbed by a very loud noise, and the whole house shook.
“My husband Vince works nights, and was sleeping,” recalls Shannon Duke, “but he leapt out of bed and tried to get out the front door. He couldn’t, the house had shifted so much.”
When Vince Dayrit finally got outside, he found that a large north-bound truck had veered off the road, damaging his car and that of the family next door, before plowing into the house and coming to rest on the front porch. When the police arrived minutes later, they helped the truck driver, still conscious, from the vehicle, and checked on the status of the family inside the house.
“None of us were injured,” says Shannon, “but it was pretty scary. My baby son, Kai, cried at first, because he could feel how upset I was, but before long he was just fascinated with the firetrucks and flashing lights.”
Meanwhile, in the house to the south, Katie Bottomley was the only one of her four-member family at home.
“I was working when it happened,” she recalls. “I did hear a noise outside but assumed it was a garbage can falling over or something of that nature. I went upstairs about 10 minutes later and saw out the window that my car was at an angle in the driveway. I saw the truck when I went outside; it had hit my car, the neighbour’s car and their house. Paramedics were already there and assisting the driver when I came outside.”
Because the house at #60 was showing signs of instability, police and firefighters urged Duke and Dayrit to get some things together and prepare to stay elsewhere for a while. So they packed several suitcases and backpacks with clothes and other necessities, and put them on the Colborne Street sidewalk (the house is on the corner) while they continued to talk with first responders.
“We only looked away for a few minutes,” Duke remembers, “and when we looked lack, our stuff was gone. There was too much of it for someone to walk off with it, they must have quickly loaded it into a car. Who would do that? I have no words for the kind of person who would rob someone else in their darkest hour.”
“When I found out that Shannon's possessions were stolen, along with everything she needed for her baby,” says Bottomley, “I started to cry and can only imagine the distress that it caused for them. It was shocking; I couldn't imagine that someone would have the audacity to take those things from what was clearly an emergency.”
Despite the theft, Duke and Dayrit were heartened by the response from the Uxbridge community. Township staff across the street found space for them and their dog to stay until a rental car and alternate accommodation could be arranged. A local service club provided money to replace some of the stolen possessions. First responders were uniformly kind and helpful.
“It was a silver lining,” says Duke. “We know Uxbridge is a good place.”
Duke and Dayrit moved north from Toronto four years ago, they have no family in the area. So until the house is liveable again, they’re living in a hotel in Whitby.
olice say both the accident , and the theft, are still under investigation. The truck driver, who suffered a medical episode that led to the accident, is recovering.
Another issue arising from the accident: the safety of the street.
“Being that Toronto Street is so busy,” says Bottomley, “we definitely have had safety concerns. The new crosswalk that went in near the township hall has helped when crossing the street with my kids, but many cars do not slow down or stop for us. Despite the new 40km/h speed limit, we get many vehicles speeding through at all times of the day. Our biggest concern is the large trucks. This is not the first time that vehicles have driven into houses on our street, and we would really like to see some changes so that we can feel safe. We are grateful that no one was hurt - this time - and we hope that this incident might be a catalyst for change on Toronto Street.”