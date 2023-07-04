Business owners frustrated by “irresponsible” management as ferry down again

Lawrence MacAulay, who has staked his political reputation on the reliability of the Wood Islands ferry service, did not mince words after news came that it would be shut down again until at least July 8.
“It’s a mess of a situation. Totally unacceptable,” the Cardigan MP said about the MV Confederation running into another mechanical issue after just a day and a half of sailing, following two weeks where it was out of service.
For now the priority is getting the 30-year-old boat running again, but then it’s time for a rethink of the entire ferry service to find fresh solutions to avoid further interruptions in the next few years, he said.
However, Mr MacAulay did not have any immediate solutions that would help ferry-reliant small businesses recoup the loss of revenue during a critical time in their season.
“I can fully understand there’d be a lack of trust,” he said.
He said to his knowledge there are no plans for federal compensation programs to help business owners in southeastern PEI.
Some of those businesses have had to close temporarily during the ferry suspension and others have taken a significant hit.
Jason D’Ilio, owner of the Cliffside Inn Bed and Breakfast in Little Sands, said the frequent shutdowns are having a chilling effect on bookings even after the dates where there is no ferry.
“I’ve had people who’ve now cancelled (bookings) for (around) July 18,” he said. “They just don’t trust it.”
Cliffside Inn has lost a few bookings, but hasn’t felt the pinch as much as local restaurants because it is a destination and many are willing to drive around via the Confederation Bridge.
Seasonal restaurants that rely on spontaneous ferry traffic take a bigger hit when tourists cancel their stay in local accommodations, Mr D’Ilio said - and when restaurants close temporarily as a result, that also means his guests have fewer places to enjoy.
The whole situation is very frustrating, he said, especially because there is a ferry in the Saaremaa sitting in drydock in Quebec.
“It’s some red tape I’m sure they could cut through if they really wanted to, or put their minds to it,” he said. “It’s hurting all the businesses in this whole area.”
The ferry shutdowns make the whole province look bad, Mr D’Ilio added.
“It seems like a really irresponsible thing,” he said. “I don’t understand how they cannot be better prepared.”
It has been one blow after another for small business owners the last few years with COVID, then last year’s ferry fire, Fiona damage and now this.
“How many hurdles do you want to throw at people trying to make a living? We only have these precious few weeks.”
Frustrating was also the word of choice for Bethany MacDonald, who owns Seal Cove Campground & Golf Course in Murray Harbour North with her husband Cory.
The biggest impact for them has been a decrease in new reservations, with existing reservations staying relatively stable.
Some of their campers live just on the other side of the Strait. One arrived on Saturday when the ferry was briefly running again and left their vehicle on the Nova Scotia side, only to be stranded when the Confederation broke down again.
“I’m really frustrated in the sense that the second ferry should never have been slated to start as late as it was,” Ms MacDonald said. “It would appear to be poor management on multiple levels.”
When she learned the service was shut down again, it was hard to believe.
A roadside sign advising people the ferry was closed was difficult to see, as a local tourism operator. It felt like the underlying message was “Eastern PEI is closed. Turn around,” she said.
Hans and Nancy Sell own Pappy’s BBQ Joint on the Trans-Canada Highway near Belfast. It’s their second year in business and the ferry closures are a great source of frustration.
“We are a province that relies on tourism,” Ms Sell said. “We should have been more prepared for this risk.”
Tourism provides 8,782 (2019) full-time equivalent jobs for Islanders, accounts for 6.2 per cent of PEI’s total GDP and approximately $486.5 million in economic activity each year, according to the Tourism Association of PEI. In 2019, tourism was responsible for provincial sales worth about $863.5 million, according to an independent analysis.
Pappy’s customers are locals, cottagers, campers and boat traffic.
When visitors decide not to camp, visit their cottage or arrive to the Island via the ferry, Pappy’s business suffers.
“This actually gets me so angry,” Mr Sell said. “This should have been prevented.”
The couple employs about 11 locals.
“If we have to scale back their hours they won’t be eligible for EI,” Ms Sell said.
This can create staff recruitment and retention issues that could impede the longterm success of their business.
The Sells say solutions need to include compensation for businesses feeling the impact of the ferry closures and supports for impacted employees.
In a news release announcing the second suspension of service, NFL senior vice president Mark Wilson apologized for the situation.
“We fully understand how much disruption this causes to our customers.”
