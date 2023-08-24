Tréchelle Bunn, a member of Birdtail Sioux Dakota Nation, is hard at work preparing for the second annual Reconciliation Run, Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation half-marathon, which will take place on Sept. 30.
The in-person half-marathon, which participants can choose to run or walk, is happening in Birtle, Man., located 145 kilometres northwest of Brandon. Participants will also have the option to join virtual and satellite runs from anywhere in Canada.
For Bunn, the event, which starts at the site of the former Birtle Indian Residential School, is a way for her to honour her great-grandparents, who were forced to attend it.
“When I was young, my unkan [grandfather] Donald would tell me stories about his time at the residential school and about how when he was there, he wanted nothing more than to just run away and go home,” Bunn said. “But he saw the consequences of what happened to his classmates and friends who did try to run away and got caught.”
Although the school was located close to her great-grandparents’ community, Bunn recalls her unkan telling her it felt like it was “a world away.”
“Being able to return to the school with my community and family, and walking home for all those who never returned home at all or who never got to walk home on their own terms, was really important to me and really symbolic.”
The former school was built in 1882, and used as a school for Indigenous children from surrounding reserves in 1890, before the original building burned down in 1895. In 1894, a new building had been erected on a hill overlooking Birtle, where a pile of gray stone from its foundations is still visible today. The Presbyterian Church in Canada ran the school until 1969, when the facility was transferred to the Canadian government. It closed in 1972.
Last year, Bunn teamed up with Dan Schwarz, who took part in 2021’s walk with his family, to turn the event into an official Manitoba Runners’ Association-sanctioned half marathon, with a theme of “Movement is Medicine.”
This year, even more people have signed up for the event, Bunn told the Sun.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the number of early registrations,” she said. “I think maybe that has to do with the run happening on Saturday.”
Bunn has been touched to see how the run has impacted the elders in her community who have ties to the former residential school, as well as the support it has garnered from people of all backgrounds who are showing solidarity with the residential school survivors, their families and the children who never made it home.
“For a lot the survivors, they try to walk as far as they can,” she said. “It’s also good for them to see that there’s so many people – not just within our community, but also the non-Indigenous community – that are coming out and supporting that, paying tribute to them and honouring them.”
It’s more important than ever for people from all walks of life and backgrounds to get involved in the truth and reconciliation process, Bunn told the Sun.
“I think we’re really seeing an awakening, and I think we have a long way to go still, but … we’re definitely headed down the right path, and I’m excited for the future generations and the change that’s going to continue to happen, hopefully.”
The reconciliation run has had a positive impact in Bunn’s community, she said. An athlete herself, who has played hockey with the University of Manitoba, Bunn said it’s incredibly important to ensure that people in First Nations communities have access to events that give them the opportunity to exercise and stay active.
“Running is kind of that movement and that kind of sport and activity that is really accessible to a lot of First Nation communities, because you just need a pair of running shoes. You don’t need a hockey arena or a gym.”
Running can also be a way for people affected by the dark shadow of residential schools – especially for the survivors – to reclaim their power, Bunn previously told the Sun. The very first run brought that home to Bunn, her family members and other members of her community.
“Everything the [residential] school stood for was to totally eradicate Indigenous peoples’ culture. And standing there with my family and community and other survivors on that day, and having a ceremony [with] an elder sharing a story at the beginning was just kind of proving that, [although] a lot of damage was done by residential schools, their goal to eradicate Indigenous people and culture failed,” she said.
To register for the Reconciliation Run, visit reconcilationrun.ca by Sept. 29. To be guaranteed a medal and T-shirt for the event, register before Sept. 1.