The Municipality of Chatham-Kent asks residents to share what new recreation and art projects they would like to see in the community.
The municipality has opened an online forum for residents to share and vote for projects they would like to see developed within the community.
Information from this engagement will be used for future planning.
Ideas can range from more sports fields, skate parks and splash pads to sculptures and public art displays.
Some current ideas already submitted include covering the Tilbury pool to lengthen its use, a market with a permanent roof structure in Wheatley, a youth centre in Melin, an off-leash dog park, an indoor pool for Chatham, soccer fields, and more.
There have not been any submissions for East Kent, which includes Ridgetown, Thamesville and Bothwell.
The forum will remain open to share and vote for ideas until December 9. The results will be shared with the public in the coming weeks,” said Amy Wilcox, Manager of Corporate Initiatives & Communications.
The forum can be accessed on the Let’s Talk Chatham-Kent website by visiting letstalkchatham-kent.ca/recreation-and-art-wish-list.