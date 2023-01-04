While many residents geared up for winter festivities over the holidays, some individuals were faced with the stark reminder that they don’t have a family to come home to. A volunteer at the Family Center expresses concern that the people who need the most help are the ones most often turned away.
“It’s been a difficult time,” said Traci Lockman, a long-time volunteer of the Family Center, a center that offers hot meals and facilities for the homeless.
“They’ve already destroyed most of their connections with their family. They're not welcome back home. A lot of times, they're not welcome back in their communities, period. And so the sad part is that nothing changes [over the holidays]. They don't go visit their families and their families don't come and visit.”
She said that the Center saw three deaths caused by overdose the week before Christmas.
During a time of loss, the biggest thing on her mind is the lack of resources for those who need them. She said they have seen a huge increase in donations for the food bank, however accommodations continue to be a big concern.
Many have sought shelter at the Nugget Motel, a rundown place owned by a man who also owns a taxi service and pawn shop.
“We have different accommodations around here but a lot of our people can’t utilize them,” Lockman said, referring to shelters in the area.
“Around here, they only want easy homeless people,” she said. “We have a number with schizophrenia who live on the streets, they're just deteriorating. And they're just racking up criminal charges one right after the other. They're the ones who need a stabilization 30-day bed.”
“It's just a vicious circle. Nobody’s prepared to take the people who really need to be stabilized. Or if they do, and they proved to be too much, they just turn on them.”
She provided the example of a frequent visitor at the Center who has dealt with behavioral and learning issues due to fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, and who is unlikely to be accepted into a home due to his criminal past.
“He's staying with friends temporarily. We're trying to get him into the transition house in his community. But there's been a lot of barriers.”
“We have another transitional housing in town. And here he's hopeful they're gonna have a spot there, but he has provided criminal records. They are going to take one look at his criminal record and they're going to deny him.”
Lockman said he has spent time in jail which has been a barrier to some services.
“But he's come so far. He's amazing. He's off of drugs and alcohol right now,” she added.
Lockman said that sobriety is “never a guarantee” and that she is trying her best to keep him on track.