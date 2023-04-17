An anticipated report on the impacts of Bill 23 arrived for Midland council recently, and the forecast left some on council with grim faces.
Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, was intended by the province to spur housing and affordable housing development, but received criticism since being passed in November by many municipalities negatively affected by its changes.
One such change involved removing a municipality’s ability to collect certain province-decided development charges, which would place the cost of development onto local taxpayers instead of developers.
The 31-page report regarding implications for Midland was addressed at the regular council meeting, met with a chain of leading questions by Mayor Bill Gordon, who asked first about the viability of tiny homes on municipal properties.
Planning services manager Steve Farquharson replied that as long as a tiny home met the requirements for an accessory structure in the zoning bylaw such as setbacks and height, as well as being connected to the municipal water and wastewater systems, it could be permitted. However, he noted that curious residents hearing about the accessory building setbacks and provisions tended to instead opt for an addition to their house for a third unit.
That response allowed Gordon to address a section of the report in which the province issued housing targets for municipalities without Midland being on the list, which would shift overall development burdens to Midland taxpayers at an estimated impact of $25 million over a 10-year period.
“Now I’m down to the $25-million question,” said Gordon.
“As lofty a goal as it is by the province… (the report summary states) there is no guarantee that funding will be provided should there be financial deficiencies as it relates to the implementation of Bill 23, and as such the town will have to find alternative funding sources to cover any associated costs as a result of these provincial changes.
“Perhaps somebody could elaborate on the alternative funding sources for this projected $25-million deficit over 10 years,” Gordon asked to staff.
CFO Lindsay Barron plainly stated: “Essentially, another tax levy.”
Gordon shared that no matter how much council might whittle a budget to make it palatable for residents, “we just have to slap (an additional) four to six per cent tax increase year-after-year just to bolster this reserve to make good on this pledge that has been forced upon us.”
He added, “It’s quite depressing and a sobering reality all municipalities our size, especially lower-tiers, are waking up to right now.”
Coun. Catherine MacDonald and Jamie-Lee Ball supported a request to send a letter on behalf of the municipality to Premier Doug Ford expressing council’s concerns.
"A four to six per cent tax increase on our residents each year is not why any of us came up here to do this job," said Ball, "and I think we should also be throwing our support behind the other municipalities and lobbying at a provincial level... that this is not one that municipalities are able to handle.
"I think our residents deserve to know that and we need to support our residents at this level and take this up with the province who has the ability to change it because we, unfortunately, don’t."
The Bill 23 summary and implications report can be found in the council agenda on the Town of Midland website.
