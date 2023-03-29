At their meeting on March 14, Wollaston Township council heard from Dan McCaw from the Wollaston Heritage Centre, who gave a presentation asking for funding, other items of relevance including a fencing issue and having the museum added to the Official Plan. Wollaston Township Mayor Michael Fuerth and McCaw comment on this presentation and the road going forward.
Established in 2007, the Wollaston Heritage Centre is located at 16 Centre St. in Coe Hill. It is incorporated and has charitable status. It is dedicated to preserving the heritage of Wollaston Township, including Coe Hill’s history as an iron ore mining town in the 19th century. According to their website at www.wollastonheritagecentre.com, other artifacts will show a one room school, a homeopathic doctor’s office, a blacksmith shop, logging, farming and railroad equipment, and other items they have in storage.
Fuerth tells Bancroft This Week that only McCaw showed up for the delegation at the council meeting on March 14.
“He made a very good presentation with lots of questions from council. We plan on updating the strategic plan and include the heritage museum. We will discuss funding during budget discussions. Councillor [Shiela] Currie has reached out to Hastings County tourism group to tour the site for promotion at the county. Councillor [Wendy] Mortimer would like to sell passes to the museum at her grocery store, as currently the museum takes cash donations and nowadays few people carry cash,” he says.
McCaw thought it went well and that council was very accommodating and very interested.
“I think it would help the whole area out a whole lot.”