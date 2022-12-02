WINGHAM – Hundreds of smiling, happy faces lined Josephine Street in downtown Wingham on Saturday, Nov. 26, as the 2022 Santa Claus Parade kicked off the holiday season.
The magical feeling of wonder and happiness, the rosy cheeks and sparkling eyes of the little children awaiting their jolly guest could be felt amongst the crowds, and it was infectious.
Laughter, hugs, and togetherness after a very long time apart made the feelings extra special; the town of Wingham came alive on Saturday as if waking from a long sleep.
For a few fleeting moments, cares were thrown to the wind, the stress of the last few years forgotten, if only for a while.
Candy canes once again danced into children’s hands, delivered by Santa’s elves who work at local businesses throughout the year.
A quiet hush fell over the crowd for a moment as the big man himself turned the corner, and a great cheer rang out as Santa’s sleigh began to glide up the main street.
Tears of joy and little voices singing out; youngsters were hoping to get a personal wave or a wink from Santa.
The Wingham Santa Claus Parade, held under a rare sunny sky in November, was a huge hit and will be remembered for many years by all who attended.
“The Wingham BIA thanks the Wingham Lions Club for their ongoing dedication in organizing the annual Wingham Santa Claus parade,” said Dave Tiffin, president of the Wingham BIA.
“It brings a great many people into town who can hopefully take in what our local business community has to offer. It’s co-operation like this between community groups that make Wingham and North Huron a great place to live and do business in.”
The Wingham Lions Club reported approximately 40 floats and groups participated in this year’s event.
“The Lions Club would like to thank the Recreation and Public Works Department of the Township of North Huron, the Wingham BIA, the North Huron Fire Department and Firefighter’s Association, the Huron County Paramedic Service, the Huron Region OPP and the many organizations, individuals and companies that participated in or assisted with the parade this year and in the past,” said Lion Andy McBride. “It is a real community effort and this year is one of the best parades we have had, or so I am told.”
Parade chairman, Lion Joe Collison, spoke to the Wingham Advance Times after the parade to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the parade and to announce the Lions Club’s upcoming anniversary.
Collison said, “The Wingham Lions Club has been doing this for years, and they are proud to announce that they are going to be on their 85th anniversary this year.”
The Lions Club meets the needs of local communities and the world every day because they share a core belief in serving their community. Lions are best known for fighting blindness, but they also volunteer for many different kinds of community projects, including caring for the environment, feeding the hungry, and aiding seniors and the disabled.