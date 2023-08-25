GREY-BRUCE – The round of temporary emergency room closures at three of the four South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) hospitals – Chesley, Walkerton and Durham – announced on Aug. 15 are continuing this week.
The Chesley ER will be closed for 86 hours, from Thursday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 a.m. This ER has been open only weekdays, daytime hours, for the past several months.
The Walkerton ER will be closed overnight (14 hours) from Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. to Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7 a.m.; Sunday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 a.m.; and Monday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 a.m.
The Durham ER will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. to Thursday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. to Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 a.m.
Anyone needing emergency medical attention should call 911; ambulances will take patients to the nearest open ER.
The closest hospital to all three SBGHC sites is Hanover.
The next closest to the Walkerton site are Wingham (39 kilometres), Kincardine (42 km), Palmerston (43 km), Mount Forest (46 km) and Southampton (51 km).
For non-emergency health-care needs, call 811 - Heath Connect Ontario is available 24/7.
Nancy Shaw, SBGHC president and CEO, responded to questions from the Herald-Times by commenting in a written statement, that “SBGHC is committed to providing quality and reliable health care to our patients and community.”
She noted in the statement that the situation is not isolated to SBGHC.
“Hospitals across Ontario are facing staffing challenges and SBGHC is no exception. We are experiencing an ongoing shortage of physicians, nurses and other health-care workers. We do not have enough staff to keep all four of our emergency departments open consistently over the summer. To provide safe and quality care to our patients, we have made temporary, scheduled service reductions at some of our emergency departments. These temporary service changes will allow us to safely care for our community.”
Shaw went on to say that efforts to find solutions are ongoing and include a variety of strategies.
“We continue to work on solutions so we can provide reliable and safe care to the communities we care for today and in the future. This includes efforts to recruit and retain more staff, such as reviewing nursing models of care, participating in provincial nursing strategies and initiatives and bolstering our recruitment efforts.
“SBGHC continues to work in collaboration with the province to ensure patients have access and receive the quality care they deserve,” she said in her written statement.