Cobden -- Whitewater Region council has accepted a draft budget that will see just short of a nine per cent increase in the municipal levy for the township.
The final budget proposal was presented to the public by treasurer Sean Crozier at a special meeting of council on February 8. It was advertised as a public meeting to garner input into the draft budget before final passing at the regular council meeting on February 15; however, no members of the public participated.
Of the 8.99 per cent increase, 4.19 per cent is due to increased operating costs and 4.8 per cent to support capital expenditures or special projects. The wastewater rate increase is 12.25 per cent and the water rate increase is 9.3 per cent.
This contributes to an increase in tax per $100,000 assessment of $45.40 per year: from $663.44 in 2022 to $708.84. For a median single family detached dwelling assessed at $179,000 the township’s portion of the 2023 tax bill is projected to be $1,269, up $95 from 2022. However, that only makes up 45 per cent of the property taxation pie. The next bill taxpayers will find in their mailbox will be reflective of the new rates and also adds the needs of Renfrew County (31 per cent); education (15 per cent), and policing (nine per cent), according to 2022 figures.
Residential and small commercial users of water distribution systems in Beachburg, Cobden , and Haley Townsite will pay $1,081.41 annually, hiking their monthly bill for this service by $7.67. Those in Cobden, where there is also a wastewater system, will pay $1,689.68 per year for that amenity, up from $1,505.28 in 2022 which amounts to $15.37 more per month.
A significant portion of the water budget is a $342,600 contribution to reserves to fund future projects. This is up from $184,430 in 2022. In all, the budget earmarks close to half a million for reserves: at $449,273 an increase of $101,723 from 2022.
Some other highlights:
· Fire operating expenses at $691,300 up $125,800 from last year;
· Operating expenses for the township’s three arenas $622,500, up $54,240;
· Recycling operating expenses at $357,500 down by $11,000;
· Waste operating expenses at $256,000 up by $1,400;
· Landfill operating expenses of $294,200 up $42,440.
In capital expenses, the township will spend $50,000 for a new furnace for the administration building,$32,000 for a compressor for the Cobden arena, and $70,000 for a dehumidifier which will go to either the Cobden or Westmeath arena. It is needed in both arenas and the decision will be made following a strategic planning exercises scheduled to take place in March through May.
Another $75,000 has been allocated to revert the section of Lookout Road between Powers Road and Beachburg Road from its deteriorated paved surface to gravel. The township has listed two other road projects: Zion Line from Hila to Beachburg Road and Mansel Hill Road. These proposed works are to be discussed in the coming months as part of the strategic planning process.
The $550,000 earmarked for refurbishing of the Beachburg water treatment plant will be combined with federal and provincial funding of $1.5 million. Also, $95,000 has been allocated for the purchase of a new ¾ ton crew cab truck with plow.
Some user fees will go up. The waste collection fee covering two bags of garbage per week and unlimited recycling will be increased from $160 to $164.
Building permit fees are going up to 69 cents a square foot for a residential building from 60 cents, and the system to calculate them is changing. Previously the fee was calculated on the footprint of the building. Now the builder will pay the 69 cents for each finished floor and 1/3 of that amount for the basement.
Commenting on the lack of public input into the budget process, Councillor Mark Bell asked how the public is made aware of opportunities such as the public meeting.
“There are usually lots of comments after the fact,” he said.
Mr. Crozier said it was advertised in social media, some newspapers, and The Current, the township’s newsletter.
“We’ll hear the comments when the tax bills come out in August,” he said.
Mayor Neil Nicholson noted that one budget-related letter had been received in January from a member of the public who called for an extra $12 to be levied on each property to provide funding for food banks.
The mayor thanked the treasurer and staff for their work in preparing the budget.
“It’s great to see that the message between when we first started the process until now has been fairly consistent,” he said.
Council will be examining the recreation facilities as part of its strategic planning exercise. The outcome of this process will determine whether the township will proceed with one, two, or three ice facilities. Some funds have been set aside to support the renovation of the plant room at the Beachburg Arena should council decide to move forward with re-opening the ice facility there.
The bylaws to formally accept the budget are on the agenda for the February 15 regular meeting of council.