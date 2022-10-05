Eganville – Bonnechere Valley council and area residents are getting frustrated with people letting their dogs and even horses run loose in the ball field and soccer pitch at Legion Field.
“The last one was horses on the field,” Councillor Tim Schison told a committee meeting of council last Tuesday. “I did not think we had to resort to ‘no horse’ signs.”
The issue of dogs running loose on the ball field and soccer pitch has been an ongoing source of complaint in the municipality. This was one of the reasons the off-leash dog park was created, which is located near the GeoTrail entrance on John Street.
“I talked to some people who use it as a dog park and said that is not acceptable,” Coun. Schison said.
By-law Enforcement Officer Darryl Wagner said it is still an issue and he has received calls about this. In his report to council he said there was a call about multiple dogs in the Legion Field. He said he spent a morning and afternoon there and did tell the dog owners he saw there is a dog park on John Street.
As well, the township put a notice in the last newsletter that dogs are prohibited on Legion Field, he said. A bigger by-law presence may be required, he said.
“I want to change the signs up there,” he said.
The signage does state it is allowed during certain months and this seems to be causing confusion, he said.
“If I’m up there I can issue a warning,” he added.
After the first warning, the second time a person is caught there will be a fine, he said.
Mayor Jennifer Murphy said new signage is a good first step.
“I’m not sure everyone is cleaning up after their animals,” Mr. Wagner added.
Councillor Brent Patrick asked if people are on the fields with their dogs on leash or off leash.
“If you are walking a dog, I can see that,” Mr. Wagner said, adding the complaints are about off-leash activities.
“Either animals are permitted on the field, or they are not,” Coun. Schison said.
Mayor Murphy said people do bring their dogs to watch from the sidelines while children are playing soccer and this is a bit different.
“So, no animals on the fields,” she said.
“Nobody wants to have their kids playing in dog dodo or horse or whatever it might be,” Coun. Schison said.
Mr. Wagner said he will start with new signage clarifying the issue and also spend some time patrolling the fields to see if people are letting their dogs -- or horses – run loose.