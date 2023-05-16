If you need to track down Kailynn Hatt, you can likely find her in an arena, working with her horse, Dexter.
Hatt, from Back Bay, can be a girl of few words, but has something of a catchphrase: “You’ve got to spend money to win money.”
Hatt and Dexter have qualified for the National Barrel Horse Association Youth World Championships, and this summer, they'll be making the trip to Perry, Georgia, to compete among the very best.
It’s a goal the 16-year-old has had since she first started competing in barrel racing just two years ago, her mother Kerri Hatt says.
Barrel racing is a speed-based event where horse and rider are timed as they complete a cloverleaf pattern of barrels.
Hatt says her daughter has been riding horses since she was four years old, and teamed up with Dexter at a horse show a few years ago when her own horse was unexpectedly injured.
The pair have been dead-set on Kailynn’s goal of qualifying for the world championship since then.
In fact, Kailynn and Dexter qualified for the championship after their first year of competing together at the Princess Louise Park fairgrounds in Sussex, but complications at the border due to COVID-19 meant the trip south wasn’t feasible.
“Kailynn and Dexter really grew together,” her mother recalls. “They put in the work over the winter and came out even stronger this year.”
The pair finished the show season at the top of their division, qualifying to compete at the world championship in both the youth and adult competition.
But the adult competition, held in October, interferes with the family’s lobster fishing schedule, so they’ll be making the 2,400-kilometre trip south this summer for the youth competition at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.
The multi-day journey to Georgia, plus the competition itself, isn’t cheap, Hatt says, but the pair are heading to the championship with the support of their community.
The family is looking to raise around $7,000 for everything from entry fees, veterinary expenses and what amounts to ‘Airbnb for horses,’ or barns that host overnight equine travellers on a long journey.
The Hatt family has been fundraising to pay for the trip, offering everything from pony rides and a petting zoo with sheep and baby bunnies to auctioning off a quilt made by Kailynn’s grandma.
A Facebook page, Kailynn's World's Adventure, documents the family's efforts.
Dexter, a strikingly handsome chestnut Quarter Horse, is an easygoing, lovable guy, Hatt says, but his mindset changes completely as soon as he’s in the chute, eyeing down the barrel pattern.
“It’s just game on,” she says, “you can see how excited he gets.”
But as soon as Dexter leaves the arena, he “just turns right off” and goes back to giving pony rides and pets to the next generation of young, eager riders.
Hatt notices her daughter always makes a point to encourage younger riders coming up through the ranks, offering horse-crazy kids roaming the fairgrounds a chance to say hi to Dexter.
“She says, ‘I was that little girl, walking the barns, just wanting to do this,’” Hatt says. “We joke and say, what are the odds of a fisherman’s daughter qualifying for world’s?”