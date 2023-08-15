Skyler Dubanow and his fellow campers got to give an injection to a lemon.
It's one of many experiences a group of francophone children are getting at Collège Boréal during a Skills Ontario summer camp program designed to pique their interest in the trades.
On Tuesday (Aug. 15), they were introduced to healthcare and some of the skills that are needed for it.
“It’s been so good so far, doing the activities,” said Dubanow, who is going into Grade 6 this year. “We learned how to inject needles, we looked at where all the organs are, and I tried to do CPR.”
Emerson Hunt is going into Grade 7. He is interested in knowing more about the body’s organs and he was really excited about the medical sling.
“Having to go on the machine and getting lifted up in the air was my favourite part,” he said.
Trying out the medical sling was a neat feeling for Dubanow.
“It felt really cool when you were up in the air,” he said.
The group has already learned about circuitry and automotive work through the Truck and Coach program at Collège Boréal. They will get to try out hair and esthetics, culinary work and welding as well.
Watching the children learn and try new things can be inspiring to the adults, said Sebastian Roch, one of the counsellors at the camp.
“It lets them know that university is not the only option,” he said. “Even as a counsellor, I’m learning so much too. I did welding at another camp and I really like welding, and maybe I’ll take a welding course.”
Roch said the children jump into the trades with a lot of enthusiasm and pick up the skills quickly.
“It’s such a cool thing to see, and as an adult, you see something and it’s so foreign but the kids, it’s all about trial and error,” he said. “Once they get themselves into a rhythm they figure out, they just skyrocket, and they get so into it and get so good at it in such a short amount of time.”
The summer camp program has been running for 20 years through Skills Ontario, which is a not-for-profit organization that promotes skilled trades as a first-choice option for young people across the province.
“Through the summer we offer our summer camp program with that goal,” said Emily Collard, Skills Ontario executive director. “It introduces these students to these awesome careers in the skilled trades and try them out in a really hands-on way.”
The camp is offered to students between 11 and 13 years old and runs for a week.
“These kids are in a real setting, they’re using the real tools and getting to really try things, and learning from a professional in the trades,” said Collard. “It’s a really cool opportunity to try stuff that they might not get a chance to try.”
Some of the students who have taken part end up at Collège Boréal later in their education, said Melanie Dufresne, Timmins campus director.
“Some of our students have participated in the past with skills camp, so it’s an avenue to explore what skills and competencies that they can develop,” said Dufresne. “Some of them might fight their passions.