Alex McComber wasn’t totally sure what was happening when National Indigenous Diabetes Association (NIDA) Celeste Theriault got up to say a few words at a Canada-wide Indigenous diabetes conference Friday morning at Kahnawake’s Golden Age Club.
But he found out pretty quick – and he was all smiles.
McComber, who has been a fixture and a driving force behind the Kahnawake Schools Diabetes Prevention Project since 1994, was given NIDA’s Carolyn Daigneault Champion of Diabetes Award for his leadership and tireless energy as a volunteer with KDSPP.
“It’s been such a long journey,” an emotional McComber said. “It’s been such a team thing, and we’ve been doing it for such a long time. I love serving my community because that’s how I was raised and that’s how I try to live. I don’t know how to not do that, so, I still do.”
It was only the second time the Carolyn Daigneault Award had been given out, NIDA said.
“It’s a symbiotic relationship. It’s everybody in the community pulling together for a common goal, and I love doing that. I’m a gatherer. When we started KDSPP, we said ‘here’s the problem. Let’s get the community together and solve it,” he said, adding it’s a labour of love for him and the KDSPP team. “After 2005-06 we kind of stopped getting funding, but we still exist and we just ask ourselves ‘how do we move forward?’”
He said KDSPP’s future will be in others’ hands, but he will continue to work on behalf of the community.
“I think it’s got to become a community organization that is a champion of healthy foods, puts an importance on physical activity and the next challenge is to put that all together, get back to our grassroots and serve the community,” said McComber, who is also a McGill University assistant family-medicine professor.
KDSPP researcher and dietitian Treena Delormier agreed.
“I think the important message is about health promotion and making the healthy choice,” she said. “I think we need to continue to encourage that. People want to know how to make healthy choices for themselves and for their children. Yes, Kahnawake has a lot of Type II diabetes, and Alex’s vision was to find a way for the community to prevent cases of Type II diabetes.”
Delormier cited McComber’s ability to get people moving in the same direction as a big part of the success KDSPP has enjoyed.
“Alex is a collaborator and an educator. He sees the way forward and says ‘this is how we should do it,’ and all these things work together. We have a very strict code of research ethics because of Alex’s leadership. His impact. His leadership. His role modelling. Those things have had a significant impact on Kahnawake,” Delormier said.