SAUGEEN OJIBWAY NATION – A night out at the movies, bingo with a meat draw, and most recently a trip to the Owen Sound bowling alley are some of the ways the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) is “engaging” with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) sister territories of Nawash and Saugeen.
The special nights out are meant for much more than a fun family night out; they are meant for interacting with the territory’s people to tell them more about the deep geological repository (DGR), which may be built in Teeswater, if selected.
The announcement of the bowling trip, all expenses paid (including dinner), has many people in the territory raising questions and warning others of possible entrapment by the NWMO.
One Nawash member (known as Ann Marie on the Saugeen Environment Office’s Facebook post) asked, “Question, is this part of NWMO’s way of consultation with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation in regard to the nuclear waste problem in our territory?”
The Environment Office answered, saying, “Ann Marie, great question! Yes, this is a part of the NWMO’s engagement with SON. The goal is to provide high-level information about the proposed DGR, as well as to sign up members for follow up sessions with the NWMO Team to learn more.”
Facebook user Gayle Mason said, “There are always strings attached when it comes to receiving ‘gifts’ from this agency. We already said NO.”
SON member Marg Lavallee commented, “But to use these events with a different intent. Wow! What trickery, just like what happened with our land. Taught and learned well, huh!”
Midwestern Newspapers contacted Jonathan Zettel, regional communications manager with the NWMO, to ask for clarification on the consultation process with SON.
“Ultimately, the Crown has a duty to consult with Indigenous communities,” said Zettel in an email. “The NWMO is responsible for engaging and providing information to communities to help them make an informed decision; we are not holding consultations with SON.
“We understand engagement as an informal exchange of information about the proposed project with Indigenous communities. Consultation has important legal connotations.
“The NWMO and Natural Resources Canada have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that outlines roles and responsibilities with respect to any obligation for consultations with Indigenous communities.
“Once a site has been selected and the licensing process has been initiated, the Crown’s duty to consult, as represented by the federal government, will be initiated on specific activities related to this project. At that time, there will be a shift from engagement to consultation.
“There is a mechanism for the Crown to delegate the duty to consult to the NWMO, but to be clear this has not happened yet and we don’t know that it ever will, only that it could potentially.”
The MOU, which can be read online at NWMO.ca, describes in more detail what the organization is doing regarding consultation with SON.
The NWMO and the Ministry of Natural Resources entered into the MOU to clarify their “respective roles and responsibilities of Her Majesty the Queen in right of Canada as represented by the Minister of Natural Resources and NWMO in relation to the responsibility assigned to the NWMO for the long-term management of Canada’s used nuclear fuel under the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act;
“And in particular to clarify any obligations for consultation with Aboriginal peoples that arise both from the Crown’s common law duty to consult, and accommodate, if necessary, when potential or established Aboriginal and Treaty rights may be adversely affected by Crown conduct, and from the statutory obligation of NWMO to consult with Aboriginal peoples.”
The MOU described its requirements to consult under the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act, which required the NWMO to “study different approaches to long-term management in consultation with Canadians and, in particular, Aboriginal peoples and to make a recommendation to the Minister on a preferred approach.”
Ultimately, the government chose the NWMO’s plan of Adapted Phase Management as the tool for the NWMO to fulfill its duty to consult.
“NWMO has a continuing obligation under the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act to consult with Canadians and Aboriginal peoples as it proceeds to implement Adaptive Phased Management.”
The MOU acknowledges the following:
- The parties acknowledge that the Crown bears responsibility for the discharge of any Crown duty to consult that may arise in relation to the project.
- The parties acknowledge that NWMO bears responsibility to meet its obligation under the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act to consult with Canadians and Aboriginal peoples as it proceeds to implement Adaptive Phased Management.
- To the extent that the Crown’s duty to consult may arise, the parties acknowledge that the Crown may delegate procedural aspects of any such Crown duty to consult to NWMO, as allowed by the courts. However, final responsibility remains with the Crown as the honour of the Crown cannot be delegated.
“This question illustrates how the work of this project will not end with site selection,” Zettel said. “During the regulatory decision-making process and beyond, we will continue to work with siting area communities to engage, inform and support.”