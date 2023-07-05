The identity of a Coquitlam man murdered in a shooting on Sunday night has been disclosed by the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).
Karnvir Singh Garcha, 25, was shot at just after 9 p.m. on July 2, on the 500 block of Foster Ave in the Burquitlam neighbourhood of Coquitlam.
Garcha had been dropped off at the scene minutes before the shooting occurred, according to IHIT investigators.
“We are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Mr. Garcha in the days leading up to the shooting, including the driver of the vehicle that dropped him off,” said Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT in the press release.
Coquitlam RCMP were called to the scene at approximately 9:19 p.m., and frontline officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Garcha succumbed to the gunshot wound at the scene.
IHIT has now taken charge of the investigation, and is working in partnership with Coquitlam RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).
Investigators are asking anyone who was driving between North Road and Blue Mountain Street from 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to contact the IHIT emergency lines at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
“IHIT is working with its partners to canvass the area for witnesses and to collect CCTV. Any witnesses or anyone with residential, commercial or dash-camera video, who has yet to speak with police, is asked to contact IHIT immediately,” Pierotti said.
Coquitlam RCMP said police are still in the evidence gathering phase of the investigation, and the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.
Victims services have been deployed, according to the RCMP.
The Tri-City News has reported that one resident heard as many as 10 gunshots on Sunday night.