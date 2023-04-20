Brandon’s local library wants to tear down barriers to literacy, which is part of the motivation behind its upcoming comic day celebrations, when enthusiasts will have a chance to connect with one another as well as a notable Canadian comic artist.
The May 6 event, a partnership between the Western Manitoba Regional Library (WMRL) and the I Want That Stuff store in Brandon, is about celebrating literacy in all its forms, said Robin Stewart, a program assistant who works at the Shoppers Mall location of the Brandon Public Library.
“The joy of comic books is they’re visually appealing, and the vocabulary words are fantastic. You’ll get some really sophisticated words in there, and you’ll get words that are fun to say out loud, too,” Stewart said.
One of the main goals of the WMRL is to increase literacy and a love of reading, and promoting comic books as a great way to do that made partnering with I Want That Stuff, which sells comic books and more, made sense, Stewart said.
Working together means that I Want That Stuff can help to bring fresh material and a different clientele to the library as well, said the store’s marketing manager, Scott Morris.
“We’re just kind of slowly branching out more and more, just trying to figure out how to fill little voids where no one has anything going on.”
Free Comic Book Day will take place at both the downtown and the Shoppers Mall locations of the Brandon Public Library. There will be giveaways, activities for children and families and a chance to meet Winnipeg-based comic book artist Chris Chuckry.
Chuckry, who began his career as an occasional assistant colourist to Lovern Kindzierski, eventually went on to form the colour studio Digital Chameleon Ltd. In 1996, Chuckry left the studio to begin a freelance career, and has worked for many publishers of comic books, both large and independent, since then. He currently runs his own studio, Frogrocket Inc.
A question-and-answer session with Chuckry should be a big draw for comic book fans, Morris said, as will the chance to create their own comic books.
One of the most exciting things about Free Comic Book Day is how it is an opportunity for people who have interests that lie outside of the mainstream to come together and celebrate who they are, Morris said.
“Whether you’re a beginner, or whether you’re experienced, or anywhere in between, you want to get engaged on any type of level,” he said. “It’s a community thing and so we’re happy to be able to offer it.”
The library already offers great programming for kids, like storytime and board game clubs, he added, making it an ideal venue to host the event.
Stewart agreed, saying libraries are places that are open to everyone, regardless of background, interests or financial situations.
“Everyone is welcome, regardless of what you can pay to be there,” she said.
The event is also a great way to show people that libraries have changed over the last few years and decades. No longer places where quiet must reign supreme, they’ve adapted to meet the needs of the entire community, Stewart said. Libraries are in a unique position to be able to respond to what’s going on in the community as well.
“We want to get rid of barriers for the library,” she said. “We want you in the library.”
Morris is hopeful that the event will also encourage more people to check out the I Want That Stuff store, not just to see what it offers but to make connections in the gaming community.
“Whether it’s in person or online, we try to have the exact same community structure, where it’s all just about serving people and hanging out with people and being able to offer something for everyone,” he said.
Minnedosa-based award-winning cosplayer Randy Collen, who was recently featured in Westman This Week, will also be making an appearance at Free Comic Book Day, dressed in his Warhammer costume. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations.