Stephen Stone, the county’s director of planning, said conservation authorities are wrapping up summer surveying projects and he hopes a report detailing the project's progress can be presented to council later in the fall.
On Sept. 16, staff submitted an application for funding through the Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program administered by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.
Funding is being sought to cover half the costs of the modeling and surveying work plan efforts of the two conservation authorities for next year and the first quarter in 2024.
The estimated cost for the final phase of the multi-year floodplain mapping project is $450,000. The estimated FHIMP portion of the cost will be $225,000 if approved.
