LISTOWEL – For Emmett Neves, being an entrepreneur comes quite naturally. The eight year old aspiring tycoon is always coming up with ideas and trying to make something to sell.
“He always tries to sell stuff at the end of our lane. And no one ever stops because we live in the country,” explained Emmett’s mom, Lisa Neves.
From freezies to candy, he is always hustling and learning the value of hard work. But what he needed was a new location for his next business, as his laneway wasn’t cutting it.
So, they finally came up with an idea. Emmett could run his business in Listowel, and sell his goods at his brother’s baseball game.
“Where there are actually people!” joked Lisa.
Emmett decided on running a candy stand at the baseball game in May, to sell lemonade, Ring Pops and treat bags. He raised a total of $128 from his small but mighty stand. People from all over the park came to buy from him, with even the opposing baseball teams shopping at his little market.
However, next came the hard lesson for Emmett: expenses. It was important for Lisa to teach Emmett the importance of money, so when it came time to crunch numbers, Emmett needed to pay off his “supplier” (A.K.A Mom) for buying the goods for the stand as well as supplying him with a float. It was time to teach Emmett the good ol’ lesson of how expenses and income work to create an overall profit. And when it was time to tally final numbers, he had made a total profit of $93.
And Emmett, being a generous soul, decided it was a no-brainer to donate the money towards the fundraiser for playground upgrades to North Perth Westfield Elementary School, which he finally was able to do on June 29.
No matter how big or small the final number, the donation to improving the Westfield playground is valuable because of his enthusiasm and hard work.
“Just the kids getting behind it, it’s just amazing!” explained Kara Greydanus, a member of the playground fundraising committee.
“(The playground) is for them, them being excited about it, and taking ownership of it, is so valuable!”
The initial quotes for the upgrades have been upwards of $300,000 according to Greydanus, but so far the committee has raised over one third of that – $115,652.15 – and has only been fundraising for a year. These new upgrades hope to include more swings, a netted dome climber and an outdoor classroom.
“We are in the final stages of designing our plans for the remainder of our project. We will soon be able to release those plans and a final budget amount. The design includes increasing playground equipment, an outdoor classroom space, and a nature area,” explained Greydanus in a Facebook post on the school’s page.
As for Emmett, he is excited for other kids to play with the new playground (once it’s built, that is). He even challenges other kids to raise money to donate towards the new equipment and to try and beat his total of $93 and maybe even reach $100.
Yet the entrepreneur is hesitant other kids might “steal his business,” as he desires a monopoly on the town of Listowel.
“I think I’m gonna keep making businesses until I’m maybe 10,” expressed Emmett.
And so begins the story of Emmett’s empire.
For questions about the Westfield playground upgrades or to donate, contact Kara Greydanus at kara.greydanus@ed.amdsb.ca or call 519-492-1315.