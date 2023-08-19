The Selwyn Acres farm at 2015 Buckhorn Rd. in Selwyn Township will be the host site of the 41st Peterborough County Cattlemen’s Association annual beef barbecue on Saturday, with lots of activities including 4-H Club showings, a steer show and sale and a full-course Ontario beef dinner.
Starting at 1 p.m. and continuing until about 3 p.m., the Peterborough County 4-H Beef Club will be holding its Achievement Day. The 4-H members will display their showmanship skills and their animals, which they have been working on daily since the spring, according to promotional information.
Following that event, participating farmers will take part in the Larry Leahy Memorial Peterborough County Steer Show and Sale.
Steers will be judged on site.
The animals will be auctioned off immediately at the conclusion of the barbecue meal.
From about 5 to 7 p.m. an all-you-can-eat beef barbecue will be served. Baked beans, potato salad, roll and dessert round out the menu.
Tickets will be available at the gate. The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children aged six to 12. Children under six eat for free.
In an effort to be environmentally friendly, the association is asking guests to bring their own plates and cutlery, but plates and cutlery will be available on-site.
There will be lots of space to socialize while enjoying the meal, so bring a lawn chair. Registration is not required.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual barbecue has been either cancelled altogether or modified. Last year the Cattlemen’s Association hosted an outdoor event with a beef-on-a-bun drive-thru service.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.