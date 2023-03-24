TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY — “For every minute we wait for a defibrillator, the survival rate diminishes by seven to 10%.”
The words were a sobering message delivered by Corin Vail partway through a conversation about life-saving measures Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory is taking in a bid to become Canada’s first Heart Safe Community.
Vail, a former paramedic and the managing director for PUSH for Life – Training Services, was discussing the Public Access Defibrillator Program, a partnership between PUSH for Life and Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Community Health that aims to install state-of-the-art equipment at sites around the Territory.
“The Public Access Defibrillator Program is something that Community Health is initiating in an effort to place more defibrillators and gain more awareness around their use,” Vail said during an interview inside MBQ Chief R. Donald Maracle’s office.
Enter SaveStation, the latest life-saving technology that places weather-resistant cabinets housing automatic external defibrillators around communities, strategically placed to give a community quick access to equipment that can save a life in the event of a cardiac event.
“We proposed to Tyendinaga that it had a number of defibrillators, but maybe we weren't getting the best use out of them, that maybe we could increase community awareness and access to those defibrillators with a product called SaveStation,” Vail said. SaveStations are able to be placed outside in high-traffic areas like community parks, local businesses or anywhere where crowds may converge. Because of their design, they can withstand cold Canadian winters, or hot, humid summers.
“Defibrillators increase survival rates by more than 50% when we can gain access to them quickly,” Vail said. “If we get a defibrillator on somebody who needs CPR within the first four minutes, we could see survival rates as high as 74% to 90%.”
The addition of SaveStations through the Territory would make the community Canada’s first fully Heart Safe Community. But first comes the planning, and then training, Vail said.
”If people don't know how to use a defibrillator or they don't know how to do CPR, those are massive barriers to out-of-hospital cardiac survival rates,” she said, adding that the plan would see TMT place a defibrillator within four minutes of where somebody would need it throughout the community. “The map is beginning to plot out how can we get one in strategic locations where people reside either in their homes or where businesses are close by, where we could have some of them accessible indoors and outdoors, especially on community grounds and strategic locations, some of our businesses are quite close to residential areas. So what an opportunity and what a great thing that we've had really good response on the part of people and the people who sort of organize how we structure these programs, everybody has been really receptive and really excited to get on board.”
SaveStation runs on hydro, allowing the stations to be heated in the winter to prevent the water-based pads on the defibrillators from freezing. “The cabinet is heated and vented so it can weather both the winter time and the summer time,” Vail said.
The MBQ is using reserve Covid funding from Indigenous Services Canada to jointly fund the program.
“Often it will be a collaboration between the community and whoever owns the property,” Vail said. “So if this was a municipality, the municipality might say we'll pay for the installation if you'll pay for and look after the unit. It's always a collaborative conversation.”
As far as upkeep and servicing on the stations is concerned, Vail described them as low maintenance.
“They're incredibly low maintenance,” she said. “We ideally would like somebody to walk by the unit and check on it monthly. The defibrillators themselves have a little light or a check mark that flashes so if you walk by and you see that the light’s flashing, the machine is doing its own self check regularly and so that flashing light indicates that it's ready for use. In addition to that of course, occasionally you'd want to tidy up the cabinet, if there were dust or debris and so we would have someone to maintain that. Once every five years, the unit needs new batteries and packs.”
Community training will be done as each site is eventually installed, but the system itself is extremely user friendly, Vail said.
“We have chosen Zoll AED 3 as the unit that we would like to place in these safe stations,” Vail said, adding it can be used without any training. “It has incredible coaching, so anybody who pulled that unit out, when they push the on button, it would start to talk them through calling 911 and how to place the pads on the person's chest. It even has a compression plate and when you do compressions on somebody's chest, on top of that plate, it will measure the depth and rate of their compression and we'll begin to feedback to them to press harder, press faster if that's what they need to be doing. In addition to that, of course, we want to provide training to increase people's confidence and to give them feedback ahead of time.”
Chief Maracle spoke to the importance that has been being placed on community health in the Territory in recent years.
“Currently we have 26 volunteer firefighters and a fire chief and they're all trained on using defibrillators, but beyond that, I'm not really sure just how many people have been trained, so the training and stations would certainly enhance a cardiac response on an urgent basis more quickly and maybe and help save lives.”
The average response time by Hastings County ambulance into TMT in 2022 was 15 minutes and 52 seconds.
“We are currently underserviced in terms of ambulatory care,” Chief Maracle said. “It takes a while for the ambulance to get here so every minute counts when you've had cardiac arrest, especially as it goes beyond four minutes. It's very important that we have this.”
SaveStation itself has only been available in Canada for the last five or so years, Vail said, but communities have long been increasing public access to AEDs and life-saving equipment.
“Anytime that somebody would be doing CPR, we would want them to get the closest defibrillator and use it along with their CPR,” Vail said. “I would even go as far as to suggest maybe go get it before the person needs CPR. If you're doing first aid, we want to have it close by because the sooner we use it, the more effective it is.”
Once a device is used, its pads would need replacing, as well as its batteries would need to be checked. The devices are designed to administer approximately 360 shocks, Vail added.
While a few other communities throughout Canada have installed some SaveStation units in their regions, TMT is looking to become the first to fully implement them throughout the community.
“Springwater, Ontario, is the closest community, which is northwest of us, that has made an attempt at leaning in the direction of cardiac safety for their community,” Vail said. “They placed defibrillators at their public buildings and parks, but didn't go as far as reaching out to their business community and really gaining access to knowledge of the defibrillators that they already had. I think that's sort of the missing piece of the puzzle. We also are seeing SaveStations as single units being placed both in Kingston and there's one in Quinte West at the picnic pavilion in Centennial Park, and there’s one in Stirling as well, but we haven't seen anybody in the in the immediate vicinity take this on as a community to fully unify.”
Chief Maracle noted that prevention has also been a focus in the Territory in recent years.
“The health-care system is really understaffed right now and under an awful lot of pressure,” he said, also praising TMT’s emergency personnel for their hard work and commitment over the years. “Of course, the COVID situation didn't help any so there are a lot of challenges that have to be overcome in providing the whole continuum of care, both not only in the community but at the hospital setting as well, but also the education of the public to prevent heart disease.”
Vail echoed the chief’s sentiments, but added that there are also an alarmingly high number of young people dying of cardiac-related incidents in recent years, lives that may have been preserved with proper equipment at the ready.
“Chief, you're absolutely right in thinking that we should be thinking prevention,” she said. “Of course, we always want to think prevention, but I think I would be amiss if I didn't say that there are 600 sudden cardiac arrests in youths every year in Canada and that 300 of those have never had a previous symptom. So these are undiagnosed heart problems that are brought on by exercise so this is one of the reasons that we often promote defibrillators being in schools, but one of the reasons, ultimately that we also want to get them out into communities where kids are being active, where young adults are being active.”
Vail told the story of a gentleman she’d encountered just that day who survived a cardiac emergency thanks to an AED being nearby.
“I was at a course this morning teaching a CPR class and there was a gentleman in the class who'd been invited to join us because three months ago, he had a heart attack while exercising,” she explained. “He's a healthy guy and he said he’d never had an inkling that he had a heart problem. He said the week before, he'd felt kind of off, and so he went into the hospital and they did a check, they ran an ECG, everything looked OK. A week later, he collapsed, in public, while exercising at a gym. Two gentlemen at the gym responded to him, began CPR, there was a defibrillator close by, they got it and they were able to save this gentleman's life and within a week he was back at home. He's of course, in recovery now, but this is this is an example of how it's important to think prevention.”
The key to saving lives during cardiac events is medical care within four minutes, Vail said.
“There’s this sort of blind spot in our communities where we miss that some people could have heart conditions that we don't know about and maybe they've not had previous symptoms and then they're going and they're having a good time as we would want them to, but sometimes an event is going to happen and so we need to be prepared for those as well by having these defibrillators, not just in places where there are elderly people or where there are sick people, but having them wherever we might need them. One of the things that I talk about sometimes in first aid and CPR training is that all roads lead to the same place and so we hope that when a first aid event happens that we start increasing the quality of life for the person immediately. We would love to have these accessible within four minutes of wherever we are.”
Vail hailed Chief Maracle and the MBQ for their forward-thinking approach to community health.
“This is, I would say, trailblazing in the way of really understanding a concept and what it means to a community and putting it into practice in a way that we hope is really going to shine not just to this community, but to outside communities in the way of not only is this the first community in Ontario, the first Indigenous community to do this, the first community in Canada to ultimately really be saying we're doing this 100%, we're not taking this halfway, we're taking this all the way,” she said.
And that’s not exclusively due to the incoming SaveStations, she said.
“Our messaging right now is that we're aiming to be a Heart Safe Community, but I have every belief that (TMT) is capable of this and that it is one of the healthiest communities that I've ever seen in the way of not just forward thinking, but in prevention. I see so much coming out of the Community Wellness Center, where community well-being is doing diabetes prevention in the way of meal planning and teaching people to cook, to really make those lifestyle changes. I have been doing education to not just the health-care staff who work in this community, but they have regularly been inviting me in to do the babysitters’ program, which includes first aid and CPR, the Stay Safe program which includes first aid and CPR, the infant and child workshops.”
The implementation of the program is expected to take several months, with planning taking place this month, training beginning next month and the rollout of SaveStations happening one by one, with ribbon cutting ceremonies and training, beginning by the summer, Vail and Maracle said.
“Health and well-being has been at the forefront of MBQ’s mind and community movements on a regular basis, and this is just another example of how they take care of their people and their community and how we come together to really put (TMT) on the map in saying ‘We’re not just for our people, but we're for doing things well and living well.”
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.