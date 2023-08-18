While work on the Krall Park washrooms will not be taking place this summer, this doesn’t mean any improvements will not be made at Enniskillen Township parks this season.
The Marthaville park pavilion will see some improvements. The pavilion was built in 1991 and the original wooden posts are rotting, said Enniskillen Township Administrator Clerk/Treasurer Duncan McTavish.
Enniskillen Township Council approved the project at its meeting on July 17 allowing for the work to go ahead. Only three members of council were present with Mayor Kevin Marriott and Councillor Chad Burke not in attendance.
The entire project will cost $7,000 will $3,000 being materials, said McTavish. Sixteen posts will be replaced and placed in cement pilings. Is expected to be done over two days in early fall.
The project will be paid for through the $218,800 Trillium Foundation grant which was received and saw the washrooms being upgraded and made accessible. The accessible washrooms were officially opened in May.