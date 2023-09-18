Hunting season is just around the corner, which means it’s time for those looking to hunt in Dufferin County to get the proper permits.
Hunting in certain tracts of the Dufferin County Forest is permitted between Oct. 1 and May 31 each year.
“The county has recently issued less than 100 permits per year,” Megan Ball, Dufferin County’s communications manager, said about recent demand.
A hunting permit for the forest can be purchased through the county online or in person at the Museum of Dufferin for $30 plus HST.
Fees are used to support Dufferin County forest management and to cover costs for signage to inform both hunters and non-hunters about the season.
In order to obtain a forest use permit, hunters must be able to provide proof of membership in a recognized organization that provides a minimum of $5 million in liability insurance for its members while they are engaged in hunting activities.
Hunting is permitted in several tracts of the forest, including the south portion of Amaranth, Gara Gore, Melancthon, Randwick, Riverview and Simmons. There is no hunting allowed in the tracts in the north portion of Amaranth, Hockley, Leening, Levitt, Little, Main, Mono, Thomson and River Road.
Since 2021, hunting has not been allowed in the main tract. Ball said there have been no issues since council’s motion was passed that July.
“The county did widely communicate hunting on the Main Tract being discontinued and there are signs around the border of the Main Tract,” Ball said.
The hunting tracts are open to non-hunters for recreational use, but the county warns everyone to be aware of their surroundings and other uses at all times, but especially during hunting season.