Members of the Gananoque Police Service, along with members of the community and local Special Olympic athletes, braved the bitter cold for a great cause on Friday.
All weekend long, Tim Hortons supported Special Olympics across Canada by selling a special Choose to Include Special Olympics cookie. All proceeds from the sales will be donated back to Special Olympics.
To help promote the event, members of the Gananoque Police Service, as well as local Special Olympics athletes, were at Tim Hortons in Gananoque on Friday collecting donations.
"As always, we had a fantastic day fundraising with the athletes and coaches," said constable Dana Darlington of the Gananoque Police Service.
"Braving the minus-30 weather proved worth it as we raised $520 for Special Olympics. I am continually in awe of the generosity and support from the Gananoque community."
The Gananoque Police will be hosting a Polar Plunge on Feb. 20, again raising funds to support Special Olympics.
"We look forward to having the athletes out to support our members and other emergency services for the jump," said Darlington.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)