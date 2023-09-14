The Provincial Government pledged its support for Seniors Active Living Fairs as residents descended on the Aurora Seniors’ Centre this past Saturday.
On September 9, the Town of Aurora hosted the annual Seniors’ Active Living Fair.
Featuring an array of local vendors, expert demonstration and seminars on how to stay active – and to stay safe – within the Aurora community, the event was a tremendous success, with the Provincial pledge serving as the icing on the cake.
The investment was announced at the start of the Fair by Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy.
“Seniors living in Aurora want to feel a sense of belonging to the community and take part in all it has to offer,” said the MPP. “Senior Active Living Fairs offer that, while offering tips on the benefits of healthy aging.”
The announcement entailed an investment of $247,000 in 2023-2024 to fund similar fairs in communities across Ontario in partnership with the Older Adult Centres’ Association of Ontario (OACAO). It’s aimed at “reducing social isolation and support seniors’ mental health, promote active and healthy living, and offering social engagement opportunities for seniors and caregivers.”
“These fairs are an important way to raise awareness about programs, services and information available to seniors across Ontario,” said Raymond Cho, Ontario’s Minister of Seniors and Accessibility, in a statement. “Additionally, they are a wonderful opportunity to learn new skills, enjoy leisure activities, and help stay engaged to lead happier, healthier, and more connected lives.”
Added Sue Hesjedahl, Executive Director of the OACAO: “The Older Adult Centres’ Association of Ontario is pleased to work with the Government of Ontario as our funding partner for the Seniors Active Living Fairs. Fairs engage local older adults, volunteers, community members and community stakeholders from all across Ontario, including organizations from diverse, rural, northern, Francophone and Indigenous communities.”