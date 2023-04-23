The question of having student representation on the school district’s education committee will be on the agenda in May.
Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools trustees referred a notice of motion for a discussion on student inclusion and engagement with respect to student representation on the education committee at their April 5 meeting.
Several trustees including Mark Robinson, who introduced the motion, Tania Brzovic and Naomi Bailey indicated interest in finding ways to increase the presence of student voices in decision-making.
Bailey said it was a promise she made to herself when running for trustee as a way to fulfill the dreams of a former student who ran for trustee in 2018, Hunter Ehrismann, though was not elected. Ehrismann passed away in 2021 at the age of 23.
“He really felt that the voice of youth was really important and I totally agree,” Bailey said, noting other districts in the province, like the Vancouver School District, have student trustees.
Currently in NLPS, some students can provide input to staff and trustees through sitting on some committees as well as through staff-led student voice sessions and completing the student learning survey, Superintendent Scott Saywell said in response to Trustee Leanne Lee who was unsure of the need for the discussion saying students already have representation. No students sit on the board or the education or business committees.
The next education committee meeting is scheduled for May 3.