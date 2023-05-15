The Pakistani-origin residents of Canada, especially Milton and Halton, rallied against the arrest of Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PT), in the Al-Qadir Trust case, at the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The protesters believed that the PTI Chief's arrest was made at the behest of the establishment just to oust him from politics and restrict his movement before the next general elections in Pakistan.
Hundreds of residents assembled at the GTA and demanded Imran Khan's release. They held placards inscribed "Release Imran Khan" and "Khan is our redline." People from all walks of life and age brackets participated in the protest.
The protesters said the Pakistani immigrant community in Canada was closely monitoring the developing situation in their home country and was deeply concerned about the future of democracy in Pakistan.
Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers from the premises of Islamabad High Court in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case and subsequently presented before an accountability court which remanded the accused to police custody for eight days. In reaction to his arrest, violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement resulted in at least 35 fatalities, 290 injuries and the detention of over 1,900 demonstrators. Subsequently, the Supreme Court granted relief to Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI party, on Thursday. A three-judge panel declared his arrest at the Islamabad High Court to be "unlawful" and ordered the NAB and police to ensure his secure transport to the IHC for his case concerning the Al Qadir Trust. On Friday, the IHC issued an order preventing authorities from arresting Khan in any case, including undisclosed ones, until May 15th.
"Khan is fighting for real democracy in Pakistan. He does not want power; he wants to bring true independence to the people of his country. The corrupt PDM (Pakistan Democratic Alliance) has gathered against him. However, despite all state machinery and the deep state on their side, they can still not make Khan irrelevant from the politics," said Umair Ahmad from Milton.
During the rally, most people were chanting full-throated slogans in favour of Imran Khan. "Do they think we are duffers? No. We aren't. Since the inception of Pakistan, non-democratic forces have hijacked democracy in Pakistan. This time we allow this to happen," said one of the angry protesters Wajiha Hammad. "There is a man with strong nerves and character called Iman Khan. He will introduce true democracy in Pakistan."
Another resident from Halton came up with a different logic about Imran Khan. "Khan was a dictator in the playground. He is still the same. The civilians can never defeat dictators," said Qadir Baloch.
According to reports, Imran Khan was taken into custody in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case. The case centers on allegations that Khan and his wife received billions of rupees and hundreds of acres of land from a real estate firm. The payments were allegedly made in exchange for legalizing Rs50 billion that was repatriated to Pakistan by the UK during the previous PTI government.