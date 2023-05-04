Community Coming Together, the Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education and Alberta Health Services are kicking off Mental Health Week with the Move for Mental Health Fun Run/Walk and Family Fun Fest on April 30. This will be the 10th year of the event and everyone is asked to wear something green, the colour of mental health awareness.
Join in at Kin Coulee from 1-4 p.m. Everything is free and there will be live music, bounce houses, a community resource fair, outdoor games and more. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the in-person run/walk starts at 2:15 p.m.
The day is about celebrating family, friends, community, yourself and mental health. Having good mental health is more than the absence of illness, it’s about looking after the entire body, physically, mentally and emotionally. Being physically active and connecting with others benefits one’s entire well-being.
This year the event is both in person and online. For those who wish to participate virtually during the Mental Health Week from April 30 to May 6, all you have to do is register online and then run/walk/bike/move for any distance during the week when it’s convenient for you.
For more information or to register, go to https://move4mh.weebly.com/ or contact Patti Wagman, CCT Program Manager at 403-580-0147.