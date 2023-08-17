Renfrew -- The Town of Renfrew’s Public Works Department will be receiving a new multi-season tractor to maintain roads and trails and its arrival will come with a price tag of $153,586 and an additional $57,166. The total bill for the replacement is $210,752.
When Renfrew council met for its August 8 meeting last week, it was the first regular meeting of council since June 27.
Director of Infrastructure and Public Works Connor Jamieson reported three bids had been and prices ranged from $210,752.84 to $264,303.28 with the low bid being submitted by Karcher Municipal North America Inc.
The department has two municipal tractors in its fleet and their primary roles are to plow snow and salt the sidewalks in the winter. During the summer months, they are used to sweep sidewalks, cut grass, and grind trip hazards on sidewalks.
The last municipal tractor was purchased in 2017, and since then the town has constructed a substantial amount of new multi-use paths and sidewalks.
The town services 46 km of sidewalks and close to 5 km of multi-use trails. Mr. Jamieson explained the need for the second unit also reduces the potential of liability in terms of winter maintenance to reduce the chance of an individual slipping on icy sidewalks. He said the units are used 650 hours per year.
Both Mr. Jamieson and Chief Administrative Officer Rob Tremblay said once the unit is delivered it will immediately replace one of the two units currently used by the town. The oldest tractor will be sold off as surplus or it but could also be held onto in the short term as council decides on the need for a third unit when setting out next year’s budget.
Councilor Andrew Dick recommended the oldest unit not be sold as surplus until the new unit is approved, and even then he was of the opinion that perhaps the oldest unit should be kept in case it is needed.
Mr. Tremblay said the oldest unit has reached the point it has become expensive to maintain and cautioned about investing any more money to keep it serviced.
“I have spoken to the mechanic and he said it is difficult to maintain this unit because there are a lot of breaks and that is why it is being replaced,” he said. “As far as a third one, it will be development-driven, so as we add new multi-use trails and sidewalks there will be a demand for sidewalk clearing. As far as surplus, we don’t need to sell it because with the new purchase we have come in under budget.”