As an unprecedented spring heat wave lingered in the region, emergency officials continued to warn the public of the dangers from potential flooding from spring runoff.
As water comes down off the mountains, it can cause mudslides, and this year was no exception. At press time, one property remained on evacuation order on Little Slocan South Road (near Vallican) while five others were on evacuation alert. (UPDATE: The order on all the property was rescinded on May 16)
The RDCK originally issued an evacuation order on Tuesday, May 2 for three properties and an evacuation alert for five properties due to the landslide that blocked Little Slocan South Road. The road was closed for four days as a result of the slide.
On May 3, the evacuation order was reduced to one property, and the evacuation alert was reduced to three properties. Later that evening, the evacuation alert was expanded to six properties due to a debris flow on Talbot Creek. On May 4, the evacuation alert was further reduced to five properties. An RDCK information bulletin issued May 12 said the order for one property and alert for five properties would likely remain in place until May 16.
Runoff also resulted in a culvert on the Pedro FSR near Winlaw being overwhelmed, resulting in the excess water running down the road and ultimately causing the road to fail.
“A geotechnical assessment was performed and a prescription was provided to stabilize the failure, which would also mitigate future risk to the environment and public safety,” said a Ministry of Forests spokesperson.
He said there is currently no timeline for the repairs to be made, but the ministry will be contacting stakeholders to confirm their access needs are being met. He also noted there’s an alternate route to hydro transmission lines and Telus microwave tower.
Fire
So far, BC hasn’t seen the critical wildfire situation that has gripped the northern and central parts of Alberta, and the fire danger was considered low as trees and grasses continued to green up. However, the Southeast Fire Centre did record its first fires in the area – a 13-hectare fire being held at the north end of Duncan Lake, and a spot fire discovered on Sunday, May 14 near Duhamel Creek. It was classified as ‘under control’ at press time.
Water
With the freezing level reaching up to 4,000-metre during the heat wave, flood forecasters are watching the snowmelt rate closely. While the freshet has pushed local streams and river courses higher, at press time forecasters were predicting water levels will remain far below record heights.
While the RDCK issued a Flood Watch for the Slocan River on May 16, the river at Crescent Valley was predicted to peak at the two-year level – far below a 20-year peak predicted earlier in the month. Lemon Creek, nor any other monitored stream, were barely expected to hit five-year peak levels this year. The largest runoff was expected from the Inonoaklin Creek near Edgewood, where forecasters predict it hitting close to a 10-year flood level.
While some cause for comfort, the wild card always remains rain events occurring during the freshet. Environment Canada was forecasting several rain events this week and on the weekend. Depending on the intensity and amount, rainstorms can cause localized flooding during freshet.
Be prepared
The ridge of high pressure was expected to weaken later in the week, though temperatures were expected to remain higher than seasonal normal.
Emergency agencies encouraged the public to ensure they had a ‘grab and go’ kit ready in case of the need to suddenly evacuate, to stay away from fast-moving rivers and streams, and take precautions against heat stroke and other temperature-related illnesses.