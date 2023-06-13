A police investigation into drug trafficking on Six Nations of the Grand River ended Thursday when Six Nations Police made a pair of arrests and seized drugs with an estimated street value of over $130,000.
The investigation, dubbed Project Dinero, led police to homes in Brantford and Hamilton. With help from the Brantford Police Service tactical unit, officers searched the residences and a “luxury vehicle” and found carfentanil, fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone, along with cash, scales and a cutting agent, ammunition and stolen property.
Two Hamiltonians, aged 22 and 25, were arrested and held in custody pending bail hearings.
They face charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and proceeds of crime over $5,000.
The 22-year-old is also accused of careless use of ammunition and uttering a forged document.