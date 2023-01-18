Hi-Way 9 Express announced on Monday, January 16 it has committed $25,000 to support one of six rest stations along the 19 kilometre Rails to Trails pathway. Hi-Way 9’s Shannon Wade says the decision to make the donation was based on the company’s roots within the Drumheller community, and as a way to bolster economic development within the community. She adds, when it was announced the Midland Bridge had been purchased and renamed Kohut Crossing, it was fitting for the company to purchase the closest station to the bridge; Hi-Way 9 Express was started in the 1960s by John and Irene Kohut, for whom Kohut Crossing was partially named for along with their son John Jr. At the announcement are (l-r) Scott Kohut, Jerry Allen, Reg Trentham, Shannon Wade, Virginia Rathgeber, Shane Tyson, and Joe Hearn.
Hi-Way 9 announces $25,000 support for Rails to Trails station
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
